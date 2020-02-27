Buchanan County has an employee payroll problem. It’s hard to disagree after that fact came to light last week.

The nature of the problem, that’s a matter of debate. We would point to issues that an independent auditor raised regarding the county’s handling of employee work hours and payroll changes.

CliftonLarsonAllen released its annual audit of the county’s financial statements in August of last year. Let’s just say that the findings, covering the 2018 calendar year, shouldn’t be considered a glowing seal of approval.

The audit uncovered four material weaknesses and two serious deficiencies in various areas, including payroll. One of the most serious involved what the auditors called a lack of effective internal controls when a change request is submitted to the payroll department.

This shortcoming came to light when an employee in the county’s payroll department fell for a phishing scam and made a payment of $1,044 to an unauthorized third party, according to a copy of the audit on the Buchanan County government website.

That counted as a serious deficiency. A material weakness was reported in the area of timesheet controls, because the county failed to guard against the misappropriation of payroll costs.

It wasn’t just a potential problem. The audit noted that some employees had additional hours added after completing a time card. A total of 72.25 hours were added to 16 different time cards, resulting in $1,764 in additional wages that were not earned.

So it’s fair to say that the county has some issues to clean up. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer referenced audit findings, and a need to be more precise with payroll, in a meeting with county employees who were angry over a new pay schedule.

County employees gave Sawyer an earful after a new, two-week pay cycle resulted in smaller paychecks. Their concerns shouldn’t fall on deaf ears, but the findings in this audit shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

The audit found other problems, including failure to properly record a $1 million guarantee agreement on behalf of the Agri-Buisiness Expo Center. The county also placed responsibility for recording receipts in the hands of single employees in the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices, raising the potential for financial misrepresentation.

Certainly, on the payroll issues, the county has a obligation to make sure its employees are paid fairly for their labors. But the county also has to keep an eye out for taxpayers and voters who might look at the results of this audit and exclaim, “Maybe Beau Musser needs to be working over there in the courthouse.”

If a two-week pay period is what it takes to tighten up payroll procedures, then the county should do that.