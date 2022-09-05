This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Spire Pipes (copy)

Wholesale natural gas is settling for more than $8 per million British thermal units on futures markets, close to the 25-year high of $13.45 set in 2005.

 Submitted photo

This time of year, it’s strange to see coffee shops selling pumpkin spice drinks when the weather outside is still warm enough for swimming.

But make no mistake about it, the weather will turn and it will get colder — cold enough to think about firing up the furnace. Unfortunately, those who absorbed a summer of high gas prices will get no relief when the heating bills arrive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.