This time of year, it’s strange to see coffee shops selling pumpkin spice drinks when the weather outside is still warm enough for swimming.
But make no mistake about it, the weather will turn and it will get colder — cold enough to think about firing up the furnace. Unfortunately, those who absorbed a summer of high gas prices will get no relief when the heating bills arrive.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects natural gas prices to remain high — near record levels, in fact — for the duration of 2022. This comes after consumers experienced the highest natural gas prices in 13 years at the start of last year’s winter heating season. Prices moderated somewhat, but then came the war in Ukraine.
Natural gas was selling at $3.86 per million British thermal units at the end of 2021 but then spiked to $8.16 in June. The EIA expects prices to remain that high for the rest of 2022, which is bad news for consumers heading into winter. The August futures price was 115% higher than last year. If gasoline had increased at the same rate, we would be paying $5.80 a gallon right now.
Many consumers will blame Spire when their bills arrive later this year, but a utility company only passes the wholesale cost to its ratepayers. (Spire shouldn’t get a free pass, however. It did raise its general rates by $8.12 a month in December and added a $1.43 increase on Sept. 1 to account for weather variations).
But the bulk of heating prices is driven by the price of natural gas, and here customers will feel the effects of domestic energy policy and global instability. In the summer months, utilities used to switch to coal to generate electricity if the price of natural gas got too high. Today, the desire to phase out coal for environmental reasons means that utilities use more natural gas in the summer, depleting supplies and driving up prices for winter.
The United States also exports more of its liquified natural gas to Europe to make up for supply disruptions. So far this year, 75% of total U.S. LNG cargos have gone to Europe, compared with 34% in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Department. This further depletes supplies — domestic natural gas inventories are 17% below the five-year average — and results in higher prices for winter heating. Those stories about Vladimir Putin shutting off Europe’s natural gas will have more of a local impact than you think.
For consumers, it’s a perfect storm of short-sighted energy policies and unpredictable world events on top of past rate increases. The only thing we can do is hope that these warm late summer days last for as long as possible.
