When students aren’t in school, the costs are high. Financially speaking, the budget formula used to allocate money to schools includes student attendance. According to the nonprofit Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri, the formula used to calculate fund allocation has four components: weighted average daily attendance, state adequacy target goals, a dollar value modifier and local support.
Every time a student is absent, there is potential for long-term loss of state funds to our schools. However, there are more important costs involved. Education researchers note the importance of in-person learning for all age groups, which includes the kind of group learning done in schools.
National research has demonstrated that during the pandemic, when many schools went to in-home learning, students for the most part had to play catch-up when they returned. Some got left behind completely. Parents struggled, too. They were forced to juggle work schedules, find adequate care and constantly work to ensure students checked into their Zoom classes and did their daily work. It cost precious time and money for families, not to mention frustration on both students and parents.
Recent controversies regarding mandatory mask mandates, school safety concerning COVID-19 and related concerns have complicated matters. Some students, parents and staff worry that sending students to under-protected schools will escalate the spread of COVID-19 and put their families in danger. Other parents, along with zealous political leaders, fear that mask mandates will overly complicate matters regarding connection, student rights and educational excellence.
While all of these political and personal concerns are important to consider, the bottom line is this: Students need to be in the classroom. The long-term cost is too great when schools, including some of our local schools, report times when up to 30% of students are absent during a day or a week. Beyond the monetary impact on hiring and keeping teachers and staff, the cost for families for whom education is a way out of poverty is too great.
Safety is key, so let’s allow school leaders and parents to set boundaries together so that parents feel safe. As America has done for more than a century, let’s allow local school districts to dialogue and set parameters that communities need to feel safe enough to bring attendance numbers back up. Our future depends on educating our kids adequately. Educating our kids starts with getting them back into the classroom safely and consistently.
Even in these divisive times, that’s something we should all be able to agree on.
