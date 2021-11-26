Patt Lilly, the president and chief executive of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, describes economic development as a team effort.
If that’s so, then the team is having a good year. Even with the impact of the coronavirus, unemployment in St. Joseph is down to 2.3%. Cereal Ingredients, a company headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, is investing $24 million in a new food-manufacturing facility. Several existing businesses are moving forward with expansions, including Clarios, Tyson Foods and Daily’s Premium Meats.
There’s no “I” in team, but it still matters who leads a given organization, especially in an effort as important as creating a climate for job creation.
In St. Joseph, that person has been Lilly for the last couple of decades, give or take a brief hiatus to take an executive position at Triumph Foods. But with the chamber executive retiring at the end of the year, the future success of the city’s economy will be linked to the person who fills his shoes.
That person will be Natalie Redmond, the chamber’s senior vice president for membership. The chamber announced Redmond as Lilly’s replacement last week.
In choosing Redmond, the chamber board goes with a known quantity who has proven herself in recent years by leading an effort to increase the organization’s membership from 800 to 1,300, a key to its future viability. She is a graduate of Missouri Western who is familiar with the business community and its needs. Facebook comments typically are a hive of negativity, but the upbeat appraisal of Redmond’s promotion speaks volumes.
In addition to business recruitment, the chamber’s role covers networking opportunities, public affairs advocacy and educational programs that are particularly helpful to smaller businesses that make up the backbone of St. Joseph’s economy. The chamber has become a leading advocate for workforce development. Redmond would seem poised to bring new energy to the organization.
History demonstrates that the chamber operates best as a public-private partnership that pools the efforts and resources of its local business members and government. The city provides $189,000 and the county contributes $205,000 to the chamber’s economic development efforts.
To this end, we think she is an excellent hire. Redmond’s salary was not disclosed, but IRS tax filings put Lilly’s compensation in the neighborhood of $266,000 a few years ago. (We include that information merely as a guidepost to the range for this position, and we believe some transparency is merited because of the taxpayer support for this organization.)
It may be a team effort, but Redmond is now the focal point. Everyone in this community should be rooting for her in his new position. Her success will become our success.
