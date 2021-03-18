Mayor Bill McMurray threw out the word “progressive” a few times in his virtual State of the City Address on Wednesday.

As in “the appearance of a city goes hand in hand with the progressiveness of a city,” or “exciting and progressive things are happening.”

Is St. Joseph a progressive community? Ask Doug Van Zyl on April 7, or McMurray the day after voters in August determine the fate of a $52 million proposal to renovate Krug Park.

More likely, McMurray and other city leaders aspire to nudge St. Joseph into the realm of progressiveness. He wouldn’t be the first. David Jones, in his tenure as mayor more than a decade ago, floated ideas like franchised trash service, recycling and Riverfront redevelopment.

Here we are, in 2021, with the city talking Riverfront redevelopment and taking modest steps to clean up the town, like trash receptacles in well-traveled areas. Hope springs eternal.

Despite this penchant for wishful thinking, McMurray did strike the right tone in his speech, which was delivered in a measured voice with striking drone video and soft background music playing at times on the screen.

He praised the city’s residents for pulling through in 2020 during floods and a pandemic that upended businesses, shut down schools and resulted in the deaths of more than 170 fellow citizens. “It was a year also of hope, determination, resiliency and people helping people,” he said in the speech.

The mayor was able to point to real progress on some issues, including demolition of derelict building, a mandatory rental inspection program, the impending opening of a South Side splash park and the speed of getting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic up and running.

Other topics are ones that past mayors might recognize: community appearance, Riverfront redevelopment, the Civic Arena and now Krug Park.

That’s a lot on the plate of the mayor, and council, with just about one year to go in their terms and after a full year that was lost to the COVID-19 emergency. If he accomplished about a quarter of those things mentioned in the speech, he would reasonably call St. Joseph a progressive city, or at least one moving in that direction.

Then again, the word progressive means different things to different people. Some see it as affirmation that a city is moving forward and keeping with the times, others consider it a signal to hold on to your wallet. Two U.S. cities associated with progressiveness — Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon — are places you wouldn’t have wanted to visit in 2020.

At any rate, a city being progressive is sort of like being the cool kid at school. It’s only believable if someone else says it about you.