A survey from the National Education Association should raise a troubling question for parents.
What if you dropped your children off at school and there was no one there to teach them? It may be overly dramatic, but it’s not entirely hypothetical. During the pandemic, parents who were stuck at home helping their children with algebra developed a newfound respect for the profession. They should appreciate what happens if there’s no one in the building to guide the students.
Generally, teachers do enjoy the public’s respect. In 2021, a national survey gave teachers high marks as a respected profession. At 84%, teachers trailed firefighters, nurses, farmers, military personnel, doctors, pharmacists and scientists in the survey. They were ahead of police officers (74% of respondents respect them), journalists (54%) and politicians (45%).
But public approval doesn’t always translate into job satisfaction. The NEA, in a survey of its membership, found that 55% of educators are planning to leave the profession earlier than planned. That doesn’t necessarily mean next year, but it’s enough of a warning that school districts, including the one in St. Joseph, are trying to do more to address one of the core reasons for teacher dissatisfaction.
The St. Joseph Board of Education authorized $1,000 bonuses for teachers who agreed to renew their contracts by March 1. At a recent board meeting, there was talk of favorable budget conditions leading to bigger raises this year.
A couple of factors will limit the impact of any future raises. First, even with a pay boost and salary hike, teachers in St. Joseph may fail to keep pace with surrounding districts, including those in Kansas City. Inflation may eat into any windfall.
In addition, the NEA survey identified other causes of teachers leaving the profession. Some of these, like stress, a lack of planning time and poor behavior from students and parents, won’t necessarily be fixed by a bigger check.
But while money isn’t the only thing, it is a big thing, especially when you compare teachers to other professions, or St. Joseph to other cities. The St. Joseph School District should pursue any fiscally responsible strategy to increase teacher salaries.
