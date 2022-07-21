An online map tool puts the driving distance between St. Joseph and Kansas City at 54 minutes.
Can you get there a little faster? Let’s just say that someone from the Missouri State Highway Patrol may have been looking over the software designer’s shoulder when the technology was developed. Most of us who make the trip can shave off a few minutes.
The same technology puts the distance between De Soto, Kansas, and Kansas City at 37 minutes. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because a commute from De Soto would also take a motorist through the affluent and populated Johnson County suburbs. Also, De Soto, with a population of 6,380 people, is much smaller than St. Joseph.
That seems likely to change in a big way.
De Soto landed a massive economic develop project with Panasonic’s announcement that it will invest $4 billion in a plant to build electric batteries for Tesla vehicles. When it opens in 2024 at the site of a former ammunition depot, the facility will deliver $2.5 billion in annual economic benefits with 4,000 direct jobs paying $30 an hour.
As the Joplin Globe noted, what’s striking for Missouri bystanders is the level of cooperation that was exhibited to land this economic development coup. Elected officials as different as Republican Jerry Moran and Democrat Sharice Davids pushed for the plant. Few seemed to mind that Gov. Larua Kelly, a Democrat in a very red state, stands to get plenty of credit.
Forget about the tax incentives and free land that Kansas tends to float when attracting businesses. (The state subsidies for Panasonic come to about $829 million.) Would politicians from St. Louis and Kansas City, regardless of political party, work together to that degree or cancel each other out?
Have you ever wondered why the Kansas Speedway and adjacent developments are in Kansas and not Platte City? Because in the 1990s, St. Louis lawmakers blocked it.
The other question to ask is how De Soto would manage to gin up enough workers for this kind of plant? St. Joseph, with a population of 75,000, would have difficulty finding a workforce for a project of this scope.
Most likely, De Soto sees itself as a charming small town when it wants to and a suburb, or possibly an exurb, of Olathe and Lawrence when it’s in the community’s best interest.
Perhaps the time has come for St. Joseph to be a little less insular and become a little more willing to see itself as part of Kansas City — at least when a major corporation is looking to plop down a cool $4 billion.
It might be something for Missouri taxpayers in these parts to think about while driving to tiny De Soto for a job at the Panasonic factory.
