Surely Mayor Bill McMurray never envisioned that such a monumental task would fall to him.

In St. Joseph, the mayor often acts as chief cheerleader or booster. All those official proclamations and keys to the city give a chipper impression of the mayor’s role in municipal governance.

These are not chipper times, nor is there much to cheer about these days. So it was McMurray’s duty to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency that prohibits gatherings of 50 or more people within the city. It comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for strict limits on public gatherings, part of a growing mobilization to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to limit large gatherings until the first week of May was not taken lightly. McMurray acted in concert with local, state and federal health authorities who express alarm about the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable populations, like the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

The St. Joseph School District made a similarly difficult call in the indefinite suspension of spring sports. St. Joseph’s Catholic schools are shifting to remote learning, at least for this week.

It’s mind-boggling to consider how much changed in a week as COVID-19 quickly evolved from an overseas threat to something that upends nearly every aspect of life in cities across America.

It’s not just McMurray, but hundreds of government officials across the country who now are faced with three main scenarios on coronavirus. The first is overreaction that causes panic and inconvenience, and the second is decisive action that limits the peak impact, something now referred to as “flattening the curve.”

The third scenario, the reason for these limits on public gatherings, is Italy. There, officials face overwhelmed hospitals and limits on care as the number of sick patients quickly overwhelms the capacity of health care systems.

When considering scenarios one and two, it doesn’t matter if city or school officials overreact or successful flatten the curve. In fact, it will be difficult to tell the difference in the end, because the outcomes will appear similar.

All that matters is that we avoid scenario three, where the death toll rises and hospitals have to make agonizing choices of who gets treated and who doesn’t.

The decision to limit public gatherings and close schools will lead to considerable hardship for many citizens of St. Joseph, for as long as these measures are in place. The economy will suffer, putting stress on families and businesses.

But bear in mind that it is the least bad option, one that is necessary for the well-being of many of our citizens, including our most vulnerable.