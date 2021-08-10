You can debate the effectiveness and appropriateness of face masks until you’re blue in the face.
Are they annoying? Yes, but not as annoying as a week in the ICU. Do they work? Yes, but those people wearing them alone in the car may be putting a little too much stock in a piece of cloth.
Should schools require face coverings as the Delta variant fuels a surge in COVID-19 cases? This is a tricky one, even more so because the debate has become so political. But it shouldn’t be a decision fueled by politics and emotion. It should be a practical response to an immediate problem, one that involves more than public health.
In considering a mask requirement in the schools, the St. Joseph Board of Education needed to ask a simple question: Where is the best place for students to be in the fourth week of August? After a year of remote learning and on-again, off-again hybrid schooling, the answer is clear. They need to be in a classroom.
Central High School art teacher J. Eric Simmons summed it up as well as anyone in a previous story.
“Our students lost so much when they had to go from in-person to remote learning to a hybrid schedule and all of the changes that they experienced,” he told News-Press NOW. “So we need to do whatever we can to keep our students in the classroom so that their education doesn’t suffer this school year.”
Remote learning, even when it’s done well, comes with so many externalities — issues like connectivity, parental involvement and student motivation — that the best efforts of teachers and administration can be blunted.
Time will tell how much was lost academically in the pandemic year of 2020-2021, in St. Joseph and school systems across the country. Some may have thrived online, but too many, we fear, fell behind.
The district needs to restore the rhythms of the school year while trying to maintain a safe environment. To their credit, SJSD staff did their part with a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 69%, according to a voluntary survey taken in April. That’s higher than the rate of vaccination reported for caregivers at Mosaic Life Care.
A return to masking does seem like a step back for those who want to get back to life as it used to be. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis even threatens to strip funding for schools that require masks in that state. We understand the dismay, if not the response. Maybe DeSantis would feel differently if he had to help a sixth-grader who can’t seem to grasp pre-algebra over the computer.
In St. Joseph, the school board had a tough call to make. Given the alternatives, it’s hard to argue against its decision at this point.
