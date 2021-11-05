Every generation takes its share of grief from the geezers and the young upstarts.
Boomers found Gen X to be a bunch of slackers. Gen X thought millennials had an air of entitlement. Some millennials are now in their early 40s and differ with Gen Z on such issues of consequence as Harry Potter and skinny jeans. Gen Z is giving them the “OK boomer” treatment.
This intergenerational squabbling might go back as long as there were people with spare time on their hands. In his farewell address, when George Washington warned of the rise of “cunning, ambitious and unprincipled men,” maybe the first president was thinking of those who were born years after him.
But let’s give Generation Z its share of credit. As a group, the Zoomers don’t really like Facebook. Their avoidance of the social media giant is giving Mark Zuckerberg plenty of reasons to worry, like a tobacco executive who suddenly realizes that his most loyal customers are just a few years from the grave.
In 2012, 94% of teenagers reported having a Facebook account, according to a Pew Research study. Almost 10 years later, another survey showed that only 27% of adolescents were on the platform. This is why Zuckerberg toyed with a kid’s version of Facebook-owned Instagram. Hook them early.
Granted, it’s not all high-mindedness. Surely, many Zoomers don’t want to share the same online space as their parents and grandparents. You can get into plenty of mischief, or waste capacious amounts of time, on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.
But at least some of the younger generation might be turned off by the smirking billionaire who talks a good game about connecting the world while he’s profiting off the voices of extremism and misinformation.
Are you interested in wellness? The Facebook algorithm, which prioritizes engagement, will make sure you get a dose of anti-vax content in your feed. If there are a few Zoomers who see this and aren’t interested in becoming customer number 3 billion, then more power to them.
The older generation might have walked uphill to school in the snow, but maybe the younger generation is less likely to get snowed in the digital world. When it comes to their social media choices, some of the kids are doing all right.
