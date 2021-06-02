State lawmakers didn’t have any trouble listing success stories from this year’s legislative session.

Prescription drug monitoring, a gasoline tax for highway improvements and an online sales tax all crossed the finish line in 2021, after years of attempts in the Missouri Capitol. Even the state budget withstood the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, something state Sen. Dan Hegeman, chairman of the appropriations committee, attributed to the governor’s more flexible approach that left most decisions on business closings and shutdowns to local communities.

But at Wednesday morning’s St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce public affairs event, the elephant in the room (and these were all Republicans on the stage) was once again Medicaid.

Not Medicaid expansion, the issue that tied the legislature into knots and now heads to the courts. The more pressing problem with Medicaid, one that should lead to a special legislative session, involves $2.3 billion in funding for the program that helps pay health-care expenses for low-income Missourians and the disabled.

If you haven’t yet heard of FRA, you probably will between now and Sept. 30. The federal reimbursement allowance is a tax on hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance systems and nursing homes that provides more than $2 billion for Medicaid and allows the state to draw down federal matching funds. An FRA extension usually sails through the legislature, but this year it got bogged down in abortion politics and didn’t pass before adjournment.

No funding source for Missouri’s largest government program leaves no good options. Either reduce services, which the federal government might not allow, or divert money from other state needs. That means critical funding for other local priorities, from schools to colleges to the Air Guard, could get diverted to cover the $2.3 billion budget hole.

“We will not be able to wait,” said Hegeman, who attended the chamber event along with Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer and Reps. Brenda Shields and Dean Van Schoiack. “We will need a special session. That’s how we pay for Medicaid, as it is today, without expansion.”

Gov. Mike Parson, not eager to see the legislature spin its wheels at taxpayer expense, said a special session is not a guarantee. He told Missourinet that he wouldn’t call one unless he gets some sort of signal that the House and Senate are on the cusp of working out differences.

Regardless of your stance on Medicaid expansion, all Missourians should hope that a deal is reached on FRA. Failure to do so would undermine much of the good work that elected leaders accomplished this year in Jefferson City.