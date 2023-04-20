The Missouri Department of Transportation has floated the possibility of no longer putting population numbers on highway signs. St. Joseph’s official census count is about 5,000 less than what’s on this sign.
Those who look hard enough could find a sliver of good news in the latest census updates pointing to further population loss in Buchanan County.
For instance, a few area counties — Atchison and Nodaway — saw an even steeper rate of decline than the 2.2% experienced in Buchanan County from 2020 to 2022. Also, since DeKalb County is lumped into the St. Joseph metro area, that county’s modest growth could minimize our city’s overall population loss.
Other than that, the census update brings more of the same. St. Joseph is a city stuck in the ‘70s — and we’re not talking about disco. The city’s population has hovered between 79,000 and 71,000 since the 1960s. It has been unable to keep pace with faster-growing cities like Columbia and Springfield and with suburbs in Clay and Platte counties.
St. Joseph’s official headcount dropped 5% in the 2020 census, reaching its lowest point since 1990. The two-year update showed this trend shouldn’t be brushed aside.
Buchanan County is on pace to slip behind Cape Girardeau and rank as the 15th-largest county in the state, but this is about more than bragging rights. A community in decline loses political clout. Today, none of Missouri’s 34 state senators reside in Buchanan County. At this rate, the day will come when the representative of the sprawling 6th Congressional District will have a St. Louis area code.
Population helps determine the allocation of federal and state resources on everything from transit subsidies to Pell grants to highway funding. Want to eat at Raising Cane’s? Retail and restaurant chains will think twice about locating in a city that’s seen as stagnant or declining.
There are no easy ways out of this quagmire. Some of the things that need to be done to reverse population loss might not pay off for years or even decades. The city could bring in a factory that employs 1,000 people, but where would those workers come from? Would they want to live in St. Joseph or commute from Platte and Clay counties?
At this point, the city, business and school district leaders should give less credence to the naysayers who don’t want anything to change (we see how well that’s gone) and listen to those who left here or work here but never wanted it to be their home. Sometimes the truth hurts, but it might be time to listen to their unvarnished opinions.
At least there is one overlooked ray of sunshine in the otherwise gloom from the Census Bureau. The Missouri Department of Transportation, to cut costs, wants to stop putting a city’s population numbers on highway signs.
Some state lawmakers are fighting to require census numbers on signs, but those in St. Joseph should appreciate this token of frugality. We don’t want to be reminded anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.