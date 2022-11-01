Gasoline fuels our economy, so it comes as no surprise that consumers are extremely sensitive to rising prices at the pump.
But there’s another reason why gas prices draw so much attention. A gallon is a gallon, which means there’s no way to sell gasoline in smaller increments. (Some commentators have noted the lower prices in Europe, only to be told that the prices in those countries, displayed in metric liters, are actually more expensive when converting to gallons).
There are a couple of other consumer products that are locked into a specific unit of measure that would be difficult to alter. One is milk, which also gets sold in gallons. Milk prices are up 14% in the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Another would be eggs. The cost has risen 22% this year, but at least it’s still a dozen in a 12-pack. Most shoppers would notice if you opened up a carton and saw only 11 eggs.
But for many other products we buy, inflation is determined not only by what we pay but also by how much we get. For proof, just look at the candy in your child’s trick-or-treat bag. Those little ninjas and Disney princesses don’t realize it yet, but they became a pint-sized focus group for tolerance to inflation when they received all those “bite-size” candy bars on Monday night.
Global Sweet Treats, a third-party seller of candy, finds that “snack-size” candy bars weigh in at 0.7 to 0.5 ounces, slightly larger than “fun-size” candy at 0.6 to 0.4 ounces. (That doesn’t sound so fun). Even full-size candy bars, like Hershey’s Kisses or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, are a fraction of an ounce lighter.
Companies have been doing this for years, partly to save money and sometimes, in the case of candy and snack chips, to be able to display more favorable information on calories or sugar content on the packaging. These companies long ago realized that the typical consumer is more aware of how much something costs than how much it weighs or how many sheets are in the paper towel roll, especially when the change is incremental.
What may be most annoying is when the smaller size is marketed as sleeker and easier-to-grasp packaging, as is the case with coffee and shampoo. For the consumer, the trend known as “shrinkflation” becomes a price increase by any other name when you pay the same amount for less chocolate or fewer scoops of coffee. If you could find a bag of snack chips or breakfast cereal from 10 or 20 years ago, you would probably be shocked at the size.
The trend will likely continue. In future years, adults may be able to claim to incredulous youth how on Halloweens of old they would still get 0.6-ounce candy bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.