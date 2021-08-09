Even if there was such a term as flyover country in 1821, Missouri would not have made that list.
On Aug. 10, 1821, when President James Monroe approved Missouri’s entry into the union, the state’s political, economic and strategic influence was irrefutable. Missouri became the springboard for western expansion, it impacted the pre-Civil War balance of power and its growth soon made it the fifth-most-populous state in the country. In terms of size, it was the nation’s largest state in 1821.
The state’s people made a lasting impact on the entire nation, from the literature of Mark Twain and Tennessee Williams, the scientific achievements of George Washington Carver, the innovation of Walt Disney, the business acumen of J.C. Penney, the military leadership of Gen. John Pershing and the statesmanship of President Harry S. Truman. The Lear Jet and the liquid crystal display television screen can trace their origins to Missouri.
The first Summer Olympics to be held outside Europe did not take place in New York or California. The 1904 games were held in St. Louis, as was the Louisiana Purchase Exposition that gave many people their first tastes of ice cream cones and Dr Pepper.
As the state celebrates its bicentennial this Tuesday, residents of St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri can take pride in their own unique part in this history. Missouri became the only state to increase its territory after joining the union when it added six Northwest Missouri counties in the 1837 Platte Purchase. (In Arizona, the Gadsden Purchase occurred before statehood). Missouri’s clout only grew with the addition of a landmass that was larger than Rhode Island and Delaware.
St. Joseph may have been late to the party, but it quickly made for it. For a time, St. Joseph was the state’s second-largest city. It became a jumping-off point for westward expansion and once boasted more miles of electric streetcar lines than St. Louis and New York. Illustrious visitors to the Patee House Hotel include stagecoach king Ben Holladay, French actress Sarah Bernhardt, the wife of Jesse James, the son of Brigham Young and Secretary of State William Seward, who negotiated the purchase of Alaska.
Today, some may view Northwest Missouri as an afterthought as the state’s political influence shifts to the Interstate 70 corridor and the growing Ozarks area. Every year, there’s a lobbying effort aimed at getting elected officials to remember the northwest counties.
Those of us here in the northwest corner have every reason to feel a sense of pride as Missouri marks 200 years of statehood. We prefer to see St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri less as an afterthought and more as the icing on the cake in this state’s rich past and hopeful future.
