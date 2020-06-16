It remains to be seen whether a public records request will yield greater insight into the financial emergency at Missouri Western State University.

Marty and Jo Anne Grey are seeking records, lots of public records, to gain a better understanding of severe budget turmoil at the university. It is not surprising that these well-known contributors, boosters and volunteers would want to know how the university they love found itself in dire financial straits.

It is not surprising that the university’s leadership would recoil upon an expansive request that, in the best-case scenario, results in an information dump that consumes time and money. The worst-case scenario is a nugget the paints the university in a bad light.

What was surprising was the university’s proposed price tag for this information: $6,200. Put into perspective, that’s $700 less than a 15-hour courseload for in-state tuition at Missouri Western.

In a written response to the Greys, the university attributed most of the cost to a request for “internal accounting documents,” a term that the administration called “overly broad” and “unclear.”

While that may be so, it is interesting that the university puts its fee at roughly $6,000 for up to 150 staff hours to collect and send documents. This comes to around $40 an hour, the same rate that other state agencies have come up with for retrieval of public records.

Clay County has outsourced Sunshine Law requests to a well-heeled law firm, resulting in The Kansas City Star being charged $4,200 for copies of billing records. In another case, a candidate for attorney general sued after the governor’s office charged $3,618 for a cache of public documents. The case went to the Western District Court of Appeals.

Government agencies argue that the law allows them to recover costs, but the Missouri Press Association and other advocacy groups counter that a hefty bill is the equivalent of denying access to the public. At the very least, if they’re going to charge what amounts to attorney fees, we certainly hope it’s someone on the legal team who’s actually going through the file cabinets.

Some might say that the Greys are on a fishing expedition, but it really isn’t the governmental body that should determine which request is valid and which isn’t. The records are public and should be provided at reasonable cost.

Is $6,200 reasonable, or is there something punitive here? Consider a hypothetical situation where the Kansas City Chiefs seek detailed information on the university’s athletic facilities, in order to conduct a thorough review of whether to bring training camp to St. Joseph in the future.

Do you think Western would require the team to come up with six grand?