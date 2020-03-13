In the post-apocalyptic novel “A Canticle for Leibowitz,” the defense minister shrugs with indifference when asked about high radiation levels. “I have not read that statement,” he says.

“A Canticle for Leibowitz,” written by Walter M. Miller Jr., is one of those under-the-radar, unheralded science fiction books that popped up at the dawn of the nuclear age. A key part of the plot centers on the aftermath of nuclear war, but the author makes it clear that missiles alone didn’t cause a new dark age. It’s a society-wide rejection of science, known as the “simplification,” that really plunges the world into darkness. The defense minister’s nonchalance about radiation is just one example.

In real life, let’s not become what Miller called “simpletons” in his novel. Scientific research brings us wonderful things: heart stents and antibiotics that keep loved ones alive, seeds that help feed the world and microprocessors that give your phone more computing power than the systems on Apollo 11. Science also brings us plenty to worry about, like drugs with side-effects, analysis of global temperatures and surveillance of viral pandemics.

It’s when science suggests we might need to give something up — unlimited coal burning or freedom of travel — that the reluctance kicks in. In the case of the coronavirus, it’s easy to sit back and breezily proclaim that it’s just like the flu, people get better, we’re giving in to fear and the media is fueling hype.

It’s also possible to look at what is happening in Italy, where hospitals are experiencing the medical equivalent of a bank run, and decide that it might be best to get ahead of this thing.

The problem isn’t the amount of current coronavirus cases versus the flu, which still kills more people. It’s the exponential growth rate for COVID-19, the relatively long incubation period and the need to control the increase before our health-care systems get overwhelmed.

Views on coronavirus seemed to reach a tipping point this week when Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a U.S. House committee that COVID-19 was actually 10 times more lethal the the seasonal flu, when comparing mortality rates.

Does this mean we need to shut down every public event for the next three months? It does not. It does mean you’re better off listening to Dr. Fauci than to all the recent epidemiology experts who showed up in your Facebook feed.

In coming months, the time will come to delve into what went wrong in responding to and containing the spread of COVID-19. Here is one fact that must be agreed upon by those of all political stripes:

It’s time to start listening to and respecting scientists.