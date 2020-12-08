In the grand scheme of things, the city of St. Joseph debris piles don’t rank up there with health care, the economy and other critical policy issues of the day.

It’s just a bunch of brush, tree trunks and limbs. But this debris grew and grew after damaging storms in the spring, then sat and sat throughout the fall and into December. For the public, it proved to be an eyesore as well as a target for possible arsonists.

The city had its reasons for deferring on clean-up, namely landfill usage and expansion requirements that occupied the heavy equipment necessary for removal. But it wasn’t the kind of visual that gave the public much confidence in the city’s ability to operate efficiently and get things done, even if the decision to offer storm drop-off was appreciated and helpful at the time.

So in steps Ron Hook, the commissioner for the western district in Buchanan County. He’s got some heavy equipment at his disposal and decided to clear out the debris that remained following an apparent arson fire that burned for days in the city parking lot on Southwest Parkway. Three days later and, voila, the parking lot across from Bode Ice Arena and Phil Welch Stadium hasn’t looked this clear since the spring.

Hook said he understood the city’s landfill constraints and took it upon himself to offer three county dump trucks to remove the unsightly pile. An agreement was reached for the county to clean out the lot free of charge in exchange for the city landfill accepting the debris, also with no charge.

Hook said he doesn’t anticipate using county resources on other city debris piles near Riverfront Park and at Heritage Park. Those, too, have burned in recent months and remain in a sort of limbo until the city’s landfill expansion is ready.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. On other occasions, the county has used its road equipment on provide in-kind services, like land grading, for projects that benefit both the city and the county.

“We made an offer to haul it away,” Hook told News-Press NOW. “We all work together on some things.”

The world keeps turning, with or without the remnant of this year’s wind storms, but the empty lot will prove a refreshing sight for those driving on this section of the Parkway on the way to the REC Center and other locations. Neighbors will appreciate the absence of a smoldering parking lot.

After staring at this mountain of limbs for months, residents of St. Joseph should approve of the initiative that Hook and the county employees showed. For the city, it might serve as a reminder that sometimes where there’s a will, there’s a way.