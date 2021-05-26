Economic development presidents might be a little bit like baseball managers. They get the credit when things go well and absorb the blame when times are tough.

In reality, there are a lot of moving parts, not all of them completely within your control. But your decisions, over time, do have an impact. In weighing Patt Lilly’s impact as the head of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, it’s worth looking at this community’s economy when he arrived here from Texas.

From 1990 to 2000, unemployment in the St. Joseph metropolitan area exceeded 10% in four separate months and reached 8% or higher for 25 separate months.

In the last 10 years, it has never topped 10% and hit the 8% level on six separate occasions, most recently during the height of pandemic-related business closings in April of 2020. Unemployment has remained below 5% every month since August.

Many times, external factors dictate economic conditions. Some of the worst years corresponded with the flood of 1993 and the economic crash of 2008-2009, events of regional and national scope that rippled through St. Joseph. Some of the best times, including four straight months of unemployment under 3%, occurred during a vibrant, pre-pandemic economy under former President Donald Trump.

We realize it’s simplistic to judge success or failure based solely on the single measure of unemployment. There are other factors, like capital investment, wage growth and entrepreneurship.

With Lilly retiring later this year, some will long for a return for the way things used to be. Without a time machine, this is just misplaced nostalgia. Lilly recognized before many of us that the days of low-skill, lumbering factories were drawing to a close. St. Joseph needed to diversify its economy and upgrade the skills of its workforce.

It’s hasn’t always been easy, and there have been some detours and bumps along the way, but St. Joseph now has manufacturing employers who struggle to fill jobs. Who would have predicted that in the 1990s?

The chamber’s board has a big decision to make in finding a replacement. There’s even more on the line when you consider that the board didn’t exactly knock it out of the park with the person hired to fill this position in between Lilly and Lilly 2.0.

Anyone hired for a leadership role has an opportunity to present a new vision and move an organization forward. This is something that could prove beneficial for the chamber and St. Joseph’s economy.

But in contemplating the next steps, it’s valuable to look at where we’ve been and to ask if that’s better than where we are right now.