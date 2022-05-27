Memorial Day is upon us again and, more than ever, we as a nation should pause and remember.
We should remember that men and women have been injured and have died doing their best to do their duties while wearing the uniform of the U.S. military.
We remember that there are still families who grieve, even from wars fought decades ago. These families sometimes think about what might have been when it comes to family members and friends who were lost in combat.
We remember that resolving conflict through non-violent means should be a priority because some of our best and brightest will be forced to put themselves in harm’s way if we rush too quickly into war.
We remember that mothers, fathers, spouses and children of those lost in combat will have to take an extra deep breath today while watching a wide variety of celebrations and commemorations. Of course, we should still mark this day, but we need to remember that for some the memories are all too real and are still painful.
We remember that some wars are just and popular. Other wars seem unjust and become very unpopular. Either way, men and women — mostly young men and women — have given their lives in all of these wars, and their sacrifice is equally honorable and worth commemorating.
We remember that regardless of military branch, length of service or cause of death, all of those who have given their lives in military service leave behind people who grieve. Those who have died and those who have said goodbye are a special kind of hero. These people know the highest price paid in service of others, and they are worthy of honor.
Finally, we remember that those we name and those we commemorate are more than memories. They are real flesh-and-blood people who, for whatever reason, committed themselves to training, testing, preparation and engagement in combat, hoping to promote a better future for their country. They hoped their fighting would allow future generations to avoid engaging in the kinds of combat that cost them the ultimate price. The best way to remember these special men and women on this Memorial Day, then, is to recommit ourselves to justice, honor and peace.
