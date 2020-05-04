A small business conjures up images of mom and pop, humble storefronts and long hours spent turning a dream into a reality.

That’s part of it.

In truth, small businesses meet various definitions of size and ownership structure. They can include sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals. Some are publicly traded and others operate out of the home.

LeBron James, apparently, works for a business that meets one technical definition.

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a hardscrabble, mom-and-pop entity toiling to get off the ground. The NBA team has a market valuation of more than $4 billion, but it also has fewer than 500 employees. That means the glitzy employer of LeBron and Magic Johnson was able to win approval for $4.6 million in bailout funds under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

The Lakers won’t take the money, following a public outcry. The entire $349 billion in federal aid was scooped up in two weeks of the PPP, resulting in a second round of funding. The team’s decision shows that its ownership has either a conscience or a sense of good PR, but it also highlights flaws in a program tasked with the essential role of keeping a lifeblood of the U.S. economy afloat.

For all the talk of what is and isn’t essential, small businesses generated 44% of U.S. economic activity from 1998 to 2014. That sounds essential to us.

The problem for small businesses is that they’re .... small businesses. That means many of them excel at serving tenderloins or making everything from soaps to machine components, but they don’t employ an army of lawyers, accountants and well-connected bankers. This means they’ll have more trouble navigating the requirements of a $480 billion federal program that was developed more or less on the fly.

This funding has no doubt been put to good use allowing many small businesses to keep paying their employees, but at the same time publicly traded companies have received more than $1 billion. That doesn’t mean $1 billion was wasted, but word that high-value loans go to well-heeled steakhouses and NBA teams creates a sense that more could be done to ensure that the benefits extend to those businesses that need them the most.

A partisan debate is brewing right now on whether federal dollars should be used to bail out state and local governments. No such difference of opinion exists on whether small businesses deserve a backstop amid the economic devastation of coronavirus shutdowns.

Small businesses welcome the political support, but they might be more appreciative for a program that works better to serve their needs in unprecedented times.