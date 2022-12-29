There was a time when a young reporter could mark the approach of another election season with Keith Marquart’s visit to the newsroom. The Buchanan County associate circuit judge always came across as approachable and likable, the very opposite of judicial aloofness.
It was hard to tell whether Marquart, one of the few Republicans in the courthouse at that time, dropped by because he was friendly or because he was nervous. Democrats must have been licking their chops when Marquart was appointed to fill an unexpired term as associate circuit judge way back in 1988 when Buchanan County leaned blue. Marquart must have known that.
But then Marquart won election as Buchanan County associate circuit judge in 1990. He won again in 1994, 1998 and so on until 2018, when he sailed to victory unopposed in a county that today routinely elects Republican candidates to the courthouse. His newsroom chats occurred on a less frequent basis, which long-timers among us saw as a sign that Marquart was no longer nervous about winning re-election.
There’s no need to stop by anymore because the judge retires at the end of the month, ending a long and distinguished career of legal service in Buchanan County. The associate circuit level is where the general public will often encounter what for an outsider can be a bewildering and intimidating court system. The associate division handles small-claims civil cases, misdemeanor criminal filings and all those suits on account for unpaid medical bills.
Felony cases start there but are decided at the circuit level. It’s the circuit judge who gets to pound the gavel and make the dramatic “you belong in prison” speech at sentencing. The associate judge just moves things along.
On the bench, Marquart came across as someone who displayed patience and a human touch while also retaining an aura of judicial impartiality and stature. He spent a lot of time explaining things to those who appeared before him. In short, he wasn’t that different from the person who used to walk into our newsroom.
Much has been made of the changing political dynamics in Buchanan County, but at the circuit and associate circuit levels, there really aren’t Republican and Democratic judges. (The same could probably be said for sheriffs and prosecutors). There are just good ones and not-as-good ones.
For more than three decades, Buchanan County was blessed with a very good judge who displayed fairness, compassion and knowledge of the law. The citizens of the county — red, blue or purple — should be appreciative of his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.