If you ask someone what needs fixing in St. Joseph’s schools, the response often revolves around facilities, academic performance and teacher pay.
All are important issues, but there’s something else that deserves to rise toward the top of the list. Classroom discipline is something that the public should care deeply about, in part because the impact of poor student behavior is so widespread. A disruptive student not only impairs his or her own academic progress, but the behavior can keep others from learning and probably contributes to good teachers deciding to leave the profession.
Discipline problems can vary from year to year and school to school. Data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show 85 out-of-school suspensions lasting 10 or more days in the St. Joseph School District in the 2020-21 academic year, down from 169 the previous academic year and 166 the year before that. For the SJSD, the discipline rate (based on 10-day suspensions) was 0.8% in 2020-21 compared to 0.5% statewide.
Those are pandemic years, so it’s possible the numbers don’t reflect a long-term trend. (Five years ago, there were 168 discipline incidents in the SJSD). However, the details are enlightening. The SJSD reported 40 drug-related suspensions in 2019-2020 and 29 the following year. There were six weapons-related suspensions in 2019-20 and none the following year.
None of this comes as a shock. The school district administration makes discipline a priority. In the spring, the Vision Forward community engagement group devoted an entire meeting to challenges involving discipline and attendance. Just this week, a top administrator floated some ideas for stricter regulations at the Webster Learning Center, including backpack searches, a cell phone ban and a more vigorous attempt to locate students who try to leave the alternative school.
This led to one Board of Education member asking if some of these measures were too extreme. In particular, board member Isaura Garcia wondered if backpack searches and metal detectors would make these students, some of whom are at risk of dropping out, feel as if they’re in prison.
We don’t pretend to have all the answers for the issue of discipline in the school system and do appreciate that Garcia’s comments reflect a deep concern for the well-being of all students. However, as a practical matter, the guiding principle in these discussions shouldn’t be keeping these students from feeling like they’re in prison but in keeping them from a real prison as adults.
That is the district’s obligation here. If a backpack search helps achieve that goal and gets these students pointed in the right direction, then it’s worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.