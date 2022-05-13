David Foster, the new president of the St. Joseph Board of Education, visited the newsroom the other day to talk about the board’s new spirit of openness and transparency.
More than anything, the conversation illustrated the difference between institutions and individuals. People may distrust the Board of Education, but those feelings would dissolve if they took the time to meet with Foster or others who serve on this board and are committed to putting in the hard yards of improving education in our community.
It’s easy to hate an abstraction but much harder to do so when you get to know the individual. That’s why so much of what you see on social media is absolutely vile.
People hate the school district, but they love their teachers and principals. They hate the hospital, but they love their doctors, nurses and caregivers. They hate this news organization, but they have high regard for the journalists who tell their stories.
The same holds true for elected officials, who do encounter a higher bar for winning over the public. Gallup polls show that 81% of respondents view nurses as having very high or high ethical standards, compared to 64% for teachers and (gulp) 17% for newspaper reporters and 14% for TV reporters. The number is only 12% for state elected officials, which at least is better than lobbyists, who are rock bottom at 5%.
But approval ratings for elected officials should get a dramatic boost if you look at the person behind the donkey or elephant logo. One example is state Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican from Andrew County who just wrapped up his final regular session in Jefferson City. He is unable to seek reelection to the House or Senate because of term limits.
Even after he became chairman of the influential Senate Appropriations Committee, Hegeman remained accessible to the media and attentive to the needs of the rural communities in his district and the business community in St. Joseph. He was a conservative but not an ideologue, handling budget matters and key elections legislation in a Senate where in recent years the Republican majority seemed to lack unity. Even if you don’t agree with the end result, you have to agree with the way Hegeman provided deft leadership in an environment that had to be frustrating.
Seen from afar, institutions like the Missouri Senate and the SJSD often operate with a trust deficit. Some of their critics, if they ever got a chance to meet leaders like Foster or Hegeman, would feel differently.
