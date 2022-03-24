Consumers feel the pinch of higher gas and food prices as the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine ripples around the world.
Now there’s something else to worry about: a cyberattack.
This week, President Joe Biden raised the troubling specter of a cyberattack as a frustrated Russia lashes out at the critical infrastructure of nations that support Ukraine’s dogged resistance.
“The magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential and it’s coming,” the president said. His ominous warning was tempered somewhat when one of his national security advisers added, “To be clear, there is no intelligence that there will be a cyberattack on critical infrastructure.”
This mixed message shouldn’t create a sense of complacency. Just as World War I ushered in the widespread targeting of civilians in war, Russia threatens to spread the tentacles of conflict into the digital realm of an interconnected world.
The 2021 hack of Colonial Pipeline, which led to panicked Americans hoarding gas on the East Coast, should serve as a wake-up call. There’s a tendency to focus on the expertise of the country or organization that initiates the breach, but this shouldn’t absolve government or corporate officials. There’s plenty that the public and private sectors can do — often simple things — to protect their computer systems. All too often, the market distrusts government oversight and the government comes up with ineffective regulations.
Speaking in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Technology Review magazine, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon recommends mandatory cybersecurity standards enforced by regulators, independent cybersecurity audits and fines for senior executives who display negligence in preventing a breach.
In our view, the last recommendation goes too far and threatens to punish victims instead of perpetrators. But the bigger point is that the time has come for a larger discussion on standards to prevent the disruption and chaos that would result from a major cyberattack.
Making matters worse is that a system of haves and have nots has emerged in the area of cybersecurity. Larger organizations have more resources to throw at the problem, while municipalities and small businesses sometimes hope for the best. This month, a survey from Digital.com found that 51% of small businesses don’t have cybersecurity measures in place and 59% of owners think they’re too small to be a target.
That’s like civilians in 1914 thinking they were too far removed from the front to be a target in World War I. Our world is more connected than ever. It’s time for businesses and the government to come together and address the digital threat.
