Everett Dirksen was the U.S. senator credited with the colorful phrase, “A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”
The senator, before he died in 1969, said he was misquoted. Historians can’t find a record of him saying it. Nevertheless, it’s a great quote, no matter the mysterious origin.
In recent times, Congress threw some real money at local governments, $130 billion to be exact, in the American Rescue Plan. This money, a small part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, goes to cities and counties for public health and to build the foundation for economic recovery. It’s also intended for infrastructure and broadband services, something that’s badly needed in rural areas.
Much has been made of the city of St. Joseph’s $19 million allotment, the citizen’s committee that vetted the applications and the City Council’s process for directing funds toward sewer bill relief, Downtown development, neighborhood revitalization, bonuses for most city employees and other projects.
Agree or disagree, the process unfolded in public. The same can’t be said about a second pile of COVID money. Buchanan County expects to receive about $16 million, with installments of about $8 million provided in the next two years.
Think of the city’s allocation process as the equivalent of watching the sausage getting made. The county takes an approach more along the lines that what happens in the kitchen stays in the kitchen.
The county’s decision on relief funding remains more of an enigma, one that could be attributed to a lack of public and media scrutiny as much as a lack of transparency. Either way, this small sliver of Dirksen’s “billion here, billion there” has the same ability to be transformative or wasteful, depending on the final decision.
We would encourage the county to embrace a spirit of openness in distributing these funds and to pay heed to some of the federal guidelines that call for using the money for water and sewer infrastructure as well as broadband services.
Commercial and personal life is shifting online, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. At the same time, the Federal Communications Commission estimates that 147,000 households don’t have access to high-speed internet in Missouri. Many of those households are in rural areas. This becomes as much of an obstacle to growth in rural areas as highway conditions.
There may be splashier uses for this money, and some pressure to keep government employees happy, but rural broadband is one need that shouldn’t be forgotten as relief funding quietly makes the rounds in Buchanan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.