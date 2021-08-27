In the future, if you live in the neighborhood of 10th and Messanie streets, you will know that you reside in City Council District 2. It’s an area that extends all along Frederick Avenue way out to the east side of St. Joseph, encompassing the land around Mosaic Life Care and Missouri Western State University.
But wait, that’s only if you reside in the northwest corner of Messanie and 10th streets. Walk across the street, to the northeast corner, and you’re now in District 3. This district uses Frederick Avenue for its northern boundary before stair-stepping to the south and then extending to Deer Park and the city’s southeast corner.
But let’s not forget about the good folks who live on the south of this Messanie Street dividing line. This is not just your traditional South Side district, although it includes the South Side, because it also has the Brownfields area south of Downtown and it spreads its tentacles to a narrow strip near Easton Road up to the city’s southeast limits. Under the city’s latest redistricting map, this is District 4.
Got it?
Last year, voters approved revisions to the City Charter that reduced the city’s council districts from five to four and added another at-large seat that represents all of St. Joseph. This presented the council with a historic opportunity to replace the old maps with new boundaries that were more rational and understandable.
Instead, after a work session earlier this month, the council is on the cusp of approving districts that exchange five districts with oddball doglegs for four that feature narrow spiderwebs emanating from the city’s Downtown core. To say that the council whiffed would be like saying the Kansas City Royals are a few games out of first place.
The rationale behind the council’s irrational maps might be sound. They want roughly equal population distribution and districts that contain a mix of old and new parts of town, which means rich and poor if you’re being brutally honest.
But this effort shouldn’t come at the expense of a final result that will have many city residents asking a question that isn’t the best thing for civic engagement: “Who the heck is my council representative?” Our suggestion would be to call the mayor or an at-large council member if you’re really at a loss, which is the opposite of what districts are supposed to accomplish.
This will go down as a missed opportunity that will have people looking at the map with puzzled expressions for years to come.
Someday, a couple of these puzzled map-gazers may find themselves on a new Charter commission. When that day comes, they should look back at this council’s irrational exuberance and just go with at-large districts for all City Council seats.
