July 1 marks what could be considered the halfway point of summer vacation, meaning that the clock is ticking on plans to hit the pool.
The clock has already struck midnight on another aspect of summer, one that traces its roots to the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning this Friday, school districts can no longer offer free meals to all students, including those in St. Joseph.
U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers on food assistance were set to expire on June 30. Now, a three-tiered eligibility system will be used, with some children getting free meals and others paying a reduced or full price.
At some point, it becomes necessary to wind down programs that were enacted during the pandemic to provide financial protections and basic needs to Americans whose lives were upended. It is understandable as health and economic conditions return to normalcy.
However, policymakers and government officials must remain flexible and willing to make program adjustments to limit hunger and food insecurity, especially for children. That’s because a food crisis is coming, and it will make the fuel crisis or baby formula shortage look like minor aggravations by comparison.
Like other shortages, food disruptions have their roots in supply chain bottlenecks that grew out of the pandemic. Then came the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s decision to use food as a weapon. The dictator is driving up the cost of fertilizer and holding up grain shipments under the assumption that European resolve will crumble when food shortages cause instability in Middle East countries. Those who support Ukraine might grumble when fuel prices rise, but they’ll panic when Syrian or North African refugees show up at their doorsteps.
As a result, the United Nations Food Price Index hit an 18-year high in March. The U.N. warns of a global food shortage in the coming months, with Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya already facing extreme hunger and the economy of Sri Lanka in freefall.
In the U.S. we’re lucky, with spotty shortages at the stores. But inflation is taking its toll, especially on low-income households, with year-over-year price increases of 8.7% for bread, 13% for pork, 17% for chicken and 15% for milk.
None of this should be considered a problem for others. In the global south, extreme hunger is a humanitarian disaster as well as a breeding ground for extremism and mass migration.
Closer to home, food banks get stretched thin and children don’t learn as well when there’s hunger, food insecurity or whatever you want to call it. If you think people are at one another’s throats today, wait until there’s not enough to eat.
We should be as worried about finding solutions to food shortages as we are with the fuel crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.