Today’s high school seniors have access to a powerful personal computer that connects them to information across the globe.
With the touch of a button, they can browse the Library of Congress, take a virtual tour of the Louvre or watch a movie. But for many of these teenagers, one key piece of information remains elusive.
What do they need to know to make the best possible decisions about future careers? It comes as a surprise that so many students lack knowledge about viable career choices, despite vast amounts of information at their fingertips.
Did you know that the fastest-growing occupation in the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is supposed to be wind-turbine service technicians? That’s followed by nurse practitioners, solar panel installers, statisticians and physical therapy assistants.
Production occupations are expected to see little overall growth, but opportunity exists in manufacturing for those with advanced skills. The BLS projects 7% to 8% job growth for workers who are trained as machinists, welders or tool and die makers.
That doesn’t mean everyone should sign up to become a nurse practitioner or welder. Ultimately, a career path is a personal decision based on interests, aptitude and job availability. But wouldn’t that be good information to know when you’re 18 instead of 35?
In September, a Gallup survey showed that 89% of adult respondents were either completely or somewhat satisfied with their jobs. That number, roughly on par with 91% five years ago, suggests a general level of job satisfaction on the surface.
But under the surface, the BLS found that 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July of 2021, a phenomenon called “the Great Resignation.” It was found that employees between 30 and 45 resigned in the highest numbers, possibly because they are still young enough to switch careers if they’re not happy with the current situation.
Surely, some of those who took part in the Great Resignation got up on a Monday morning to prepare for work and thought, “If I knew then what I know now ...”
This week, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce offers its “My Success Event” at the Civic Arena. Up to 2,000 high school seniors will meet with 90 companies and educational institutions to learn more about different careers.
This is a critical time when these young adults will make a choice that will impact the rest of their lives. While there’s no such thing as a crystal ball, this event at the Civic Arena is the closest thing to helping them choose a future path that will result in satisfaction and prosperity instead of regret.
