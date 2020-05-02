For the adults among us, 2007 doesn’t seem that long ago.

George W. Bush was entering the tail end of his presidency, the housing market was buoyant and Patrick Mahomes was in middle school. Top movies included “No Country for Old Men” and “Ratatouille.”

We’re not talking about the horse-and-buggy era. It seems like almost yesterday.

For young people, time seems to move more slowly. For this year’s senior class, high school graduation ceremonies would have marked a final opportunity to gather in one place with fellow classmates who started kindergarten in the fall of 2007, the year the first iPhone was sold. To them, it must seem like eons ago.

A look at jobless claims or a big city emergency room can put the coronavirus into perspective. There are worse things than missing prom, track season or a graduation ceremony, that must be acknowledged. But in the laundry list of things lost because of stay-at-home orders, perhaps no group suffers more than the Class of 2020.

This should be a magical time of last hurrahs — final tests, final goodbyes and a final walk down the hallways at school. Then, a walk across the stage to pick up a diploma. Every graduate earns that right, from the one who finishes with a 4.0 to the one who had to sweat it out until the last minute. They all deserve to hear their names called.

In fact, you could make the case that graduation means even more for the student who barely made the grade. The valedictorians also miss out, but something tells us they’re going to do all right in life. St. Joseph would be lucky to keep them here after college.

It’s profoundly saddening to see so many of these memories turn into a stale replacement on Zoom. When it comes to graduation, every school system seems to be wrestling with the dilemma of whether to push forward with face-to-face ceremonies in May, to push them back to June or July or to have virtual ceremonies.

There are no right answers, especially for a large district. It does seem as if Dr. Doug Van Zyl, the superintendent in St. Joseph, made the right decision in leaving the door open to an in-person graduation ceremony later this summer, after a virtual ceremony on May 17.

There are no guarantees, even with some businesses taking tentative steps to reopen. Large events are still iffy for the summer, with Atchison canceling its Amelia Earhart Festival and St. Joseph leaning toward no public Fourth of July celebration. Major-league baseball cancelled Hall-of-Fame ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, although we’re not crying for Derek Jeter.

We do feel bad for the seniors, who deserve better. We hope there’s a way to have in-person graduation.