Andy Clements worked 27 years for the city of St. Joseph, including the last four and a half as the director of public works.
His departure was abrupt and newsworthy, not just because of his longevity or a salary that was north of $100,000 a year. Public works is a department that affects St. Joseph residents every time they drive over a bridge or flush their toilets. It is a department that will consume about half of the city’s proposed $214 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
So one would think that information on a departure of this nature would be something that the city would strive to communicate with the public, but instead, it’s largely just crickets. In fact, some city workers have approached News-Press employees to ask if we’ve heard anything, which shows how hush-hush things are.
The city seems to recognize the importance of communication, if not the nitty-gritty of how to accomplish it. The city of St. Joseph wants to create a separate department devoted to communications and community engagement, with Mary Robertson given the directorship and a salary north of $90,000. She currently serves as manager of communications and public relations, but she isn’t a department director.
The ordinance did not pass, with some councilmen saying that the job should be posted publicly and that the city should consider other applicants. It’s a fair point, one that Mayor John Josendale inadvertently makes for the other side when he espouses Robertson’s strong qualifications for the job. If that’s the case, let her apply and rise to the top during the selection process.
The bigger issue is what does the city want from this proposed department? The city mentions complex communications, video production and brand development. The videography of council meetings is helpful, but we would suggest that the city should focus on basic communications (like the names of people involved in car accidents on police reports) and appreciate that branding is largely overrated.
If your name is Noah Kaminsky or Marshall Mathers, maybe you rebrand as something flashier like Neil Diamond or Eminem in order to sell records. If you’re a city, branding is just spin if you don’t do something about derelict buildings, weeds, crime, drugs, panhandlers and potholes.
Look, if the city wants to tell the public what’s really going on, then hire Robertson and pay her handsomely.
But if it becomes the department of controlling the brand, which often means the department of controlling the message and therefore the flow of information, just hire a couple of Missouri Western State University interns to tweak your logos and shoot some video.
You can use the savings on asphalt for potholes. The next public works director will appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.