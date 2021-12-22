The thing that makes public safety salary discussions so meaningful is that every single person in St. Joseph has a dog in the fight.
It’s not just a dry budgetary discussion between elected leaders and bureaucrats. It’s not just because we all pay taxes. It’s because at some point, you may have to call 911 and you’ll expect someone to answer the phone and get someone else in a patrol car headed your way. You would prefer that it all happens rather quickly.
So when police officers show up at a City Council meeting and tell elected leadership that the department has 21 vacant positions, with another 10 expected, then it’s something that has to be taken as more than an idle threat.
The public probably doesn’t know quite what to make of this. When crime statistics are released, police officials and the elected leaders who approve their budgets practically fall all over themselves telling us that St. Joseph is a safe community and that statistics can be misleading. But the message imparted to the council this week was much darker and deeply troubling. It’s something that can’t be ignored.
It may be best to view this whole debate not from the viewpoint of the police because that can make it seem like a plea for money but from the perspective of the general public.
The public deserves to live in a safe community. That is something that can’t be done on the cheap. Even if you believe St. Joseph is a safe community, you would have to wonder how long it remains so under the current staffing crisis.
But St. Joseph citizens also deserve careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Right now, with the council approving much-needed raises and then possibly having to look for budget savings down the road to make it all happen, the taxpayer is getting more of a ready, fire and aim approach from City Hall.
You have to wonder how it came to this. In 2013, 55% of voters approved a half-cent public safety tax to raise salaries and hire 20 new officers or detectives in St. Joseph. By 2018, the city was spending more than it received from this particular tax and there were concerns that the fund balance would be depleted. More than $1 million was diverted for Tax Increment Financing reimbursement.
Yet voters still support taxes that support law enforcement. A quarter-cent sales tax for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office gained approval his summer. The city may reach for this lifeline again, but the long-term question is whether public support has its limits.
Before finding out the hard way, we would suggest that the city government get its budgeting in order and that police explore opportunities for increased collaboration with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.