One of the last major decisions of the previous City Council was the approval of a tax reimbursement and development agreement for a Downtown hotel.
On April 4 — the day before the municipal election — the council adopted an ordinance that could provide up to $3.5 million in combined sales and tourism tax reimbursement to the hotel’s new ownership, known as HDDA St. Joseph.
It will be up to the current council to take the hotel project across the finish line. But the involvement of the previous and current council is significant because it shows that hotel development is not a pet project of one political bloc or another.
It is, simply put, essential for the revitalization of Downtown St. Joseph to have a quality, functioning hotel at the current site. Right now, the former Red Lion Hotel at 102 S. Third St. is an eyesore. If a private entity wants to spend $22 million to turn it into a Courtyard by Marriott, which is what the ownership proposes, then the city should be willing to help make it possible.
In this case, $3.5 million comes to 15% of the total project cost. It sounds like a lot, but there are a couple of qualifiers. One is that a portion of the sales tax reimbursement would come in increments over 20 years and some provisions would limit the city’s contribution if the hotel’s rate of return exceeds a certain level.
The other consideration is that with inflation and the state of that property, it would be surprising to see a significant development come in at $22 million. That means, in the end, $3.5 million would cover a smaller percentage of the overall cost.
But the final thing to consider is there is no viable Plan B other than ceding the property to the homeless and waiting for a fire. This is a favorable deal for the city if it can spend $3.5 million and get a facility that improves the eye appeal of this area, helps make Civic Arena more successful and helps spark more development. (There is also talk of property tax abatement for the hotel property through Chapter 100 bonds).
It could be argued that in choosing to fix up the current Civic Arena, rather than build a new events center, the city is taking a more cautious approach that transfers much of the initial risk to a private developer.
The city’s outlay for the project, however, won’t stop at $3.5 million or a Chapter 100 abatement. It will have to spend time and resources to clean up the nearby area and get homelessness and petty crime under control around the hotel.
It is something that should be a city priority with or without hotel investment, but the HDDA project makes it more feasible.
