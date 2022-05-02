The way some see it, electronic voting could bring the St. Joseph City Council into the 21st century.
The council is considering the use of technology that would allow all votes on council matters to be visible instantaneously on an electronic display. In some places, this is done with green lights for ayes and red for nays.
Gone would be the days of calling out names for a roll call vote. This system has stood the test of time but it gave the last council member some influence as a potential swing vote on close matters.
The new voting technology is being made available to the city at no additional cost, an important consideration for constituents who otherwise wouldn’t lose much sleep over whether a council member approves subdivisions or preliminary plats with a muffled “yes” or the push of a button.
Probably the only matter the council will have to consider if making this switch is how long to leave the board “open” in a system of electronic voting.
In the Missouri House and the U.S. House, votes are tallied electronically but the outcome sometimes isn’t called for some period of time. This allows stragglers to enter the chamber to vote and it also gives the undecided a chance to see which way the wind is blowing and maybe engage in some horse-trading.
The council may need to develop clear procedures on when a vote is called, but otherwise, this change seems like one that would prove more cosmetic than substantial. Therefore, it could be adopted with little impact on the basic functioning of democracy at the municipal level.
If the council does go down this path, one modest proposal would be to share the technology with their elected brethren in the Buchanan County Courthouse.
Those who have ever had occasion to attend a meeting of the county commission would find its proceedings bathed in an air of opaque informality.
At times, it is difficult to know what they are working on or what they are voting on, especially when agendas say something vague like “administration and department functions.”
To their credit, the door is always open and commissioners will tell you what’s up if you ask. Gone are the days when the three commissioners sat behind an imposing raised desk that seemed to say, “approach when summoned.”
These elected officials don’t seem to be hiding anything, but they aren’t offering much up, either.
In many ways, it’s a 19th-century style of governing, one that manages to be both accessible and byzantine at the same time. If technology could drag this elected body into the 21st century, we’d be willing to push the green button of support on that one.
