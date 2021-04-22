If Bryan Carter can hang on as city manager until July 8, there’s cause for celebration.

He will have bested his predecessor, Gary Edwards, whose term was noteworthy for its brevity. You may remember that Edwards abruptly resigned in January, citing a family health crisis. He’s once again listed as the city manager in Aransas Pass, Texas, the job he left when he came to St. Joseph.

Earlier this week, the St. Joseph City Council unanimously voted to hire Carter, who is both well-qualified for the position and a beneficiary of good timing. He threw his hat in the ring when the city was seeking its third permanent city manager in less than a year, but the council didn’t have to reach for him out of desperation.

Because Edwards didn’t last a full year, the city’s search firm was obligated to conduct another search free of charge. The city reviewed 17 finalists before the council decided to hire Cater, who has worked at City Hall since 2011 and became city attorney in 2015. He had served as interim city manager since the departure of Edwards.

“Bryan willingly and energetically stepped into the interim role and has been impressive since the first day,” said Mayor Bill McMurray.

We agree. Those of us who have met with Carter found him to be responsive, knowledgeable and willing to listen to all sides of an issue. In terms of temperament, he seems closer to Bruce Woody than Vince Capell, which is bad for quotable material but probably better for lack of drama and headaches at City Hall.

In reality, the city has suffered from a leadership void since Woody, the longest-serving city manager in St. Joseph’s history, left for a Florida utility job last year.

Behind the scenes, the city appeared to struggle with finding a consensus when it ultimately hired Edwards, so if Carter is seen as the best bet for moving forward, then removal of his interim tag makes sense. The city doesn’t have a strong mayor, so a full-time manager is needed to oversee city operations and provide direction for up to 700 employees in municipal government.

Carter will face numerous challenges, including city appearance, pay and retention for public safety officers, infrastructure needs, riverfront development and the Krug Park bond issue that’s likely to wind up on the ballot in August. Just dealing with a mayor and eight council members, some of whom have clashed with past managers, makes it a job that isn’t for the faint of heart.

What makes a good city manager, then? Maybe the job is a little like a baseball umpire or a referee in football. The best ones might be the ones you don’t hear about too much.