No one runs for president of the United States in a vacuum.

In 2016, polling data showed that more than half of likely voters had an unfavorable impression of Donald Trump. Fortunately for him, he ran against an opponent with equally high unfavorable ratings.

Now, in 2020, Trump still struggles to make a positive connection with voters outside the confines of MAGA rallies. What’s really changed is Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger.

Opponents seek to paint Biden as a socialist mastermind, but in reality he is a bland, unimaginative functionary in the tradition of Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis. Both were obliterated in general elections against more charismatic or popular GOP opponents.

Biden has the fortune of running against a polarizing figure, but another difference from 1984 or 1988 is the ascendancy of the Democratic Party’s progressive left wing.

Here lies a key issue of this campaign. Is Biden the centrist that this country needs, or is he an aging placeholder who lacks the will or tenacity to overcome the Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez wing, especially in the wake of a Blue Wave on Nov. 3?

The answer is elusive, partly because Biden has been running out the clock since April and partly because Trump wouldn’t quit interrupting during the first presidential debate. The few hints haven’t been encouraging, with Biden choosing to demur on Supreme Court packing, hinting of tax increases and vowing to transition the country from oil and retrofit millions of buildings, which sounds like an endorsement of the Green New Deal.

In short, you don’t know what you’re going to get, which is amazing given Biden’s 47 years in public life. With Trump you do know, and some of it includes bluster and Twitter craziness.

On a practical level this also portends four more years of what America saw before the coronavirus: record low unemployment, a tougher stand on China regarding trade, a soaring stock market, corporate tax rates that are more in line with the rest of the industrialized world and new thinking in foreign policy that led to some Arab nations normalizing relations with Israel.

Ask yourself, if Trump was up for re-election in 2019, rather than this year, what kind of chance would he have? By most accounts, it would be a good one because of all that happened before the coronavirus.

At some point, a vaccine will be unveiled and life in this country will return to some version of normal. When that happens, it will be time to consider an optimistic policy of freedom for the individual or a pessimistic one of government overreach. It will be time to judge a candidate not on personal like or dislike but on what works.

It might be best to mute him at times, but all things considered, the country is better off with four more years of Donald Trump as president.