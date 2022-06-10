Many of us know the sinking feeling of hitting the send button on an email or a text that was written in the heat of the moment.
Oh, if we could only take it back. Maybe someone with an IT background could help with that, but for the less technically inclined, the only recourse is an apologetic, face-to-face conversation after firing off a real doozy.
“About that email I just sent...”
We’re not sure if Ken Reeder, the St. Joseph Board of Education member, had any remorse about an email sent regarding Bob Wollenman, a member of the business community. We are sure it could be classified as a doozy.
There’s no point in repeating the details. Let’s just say that Reeder’s tone was less than conciliatory, but that’s between him and the intended target. The bigger issue for the community is the point that he raises regarding the involvement of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the business community in the direction of the St. Joseph School District.
Reeder makes it clear he doesn’t believe unelected business types should take much of a role in school district matters. He has deep concerns that meetings between school officials and business executives will make it harder, not easier, to pass school ballot measures in the future. Surely he is not the only one who sees the Chamber and Mosaic Life Care as veering too far into the Board of Education’s lane with the Vision Forward initiative.
However, we take the alternative view that collaboration between business and school officials is not only justified, it is necessary. The elected school board can’t allow itself to be steamrolled, but the bigger risk is with the board members failing to listen to outside voices and somehow seeing themselves as at odds with the business community.
Businesses have a compelling interest in seeing improvements to our school system. That’s how they attract new employees and get St. Joseph growing again. They should have a seat at the table, even if the final call on policy rests with the school board.
But the advantages of business involvement are not one-sided. If the community grows and more of St. Joseph’s workforce wants to live in this city rather than commute, then that increases the tax base and makes it easier to pass levy or bond issues down the road.
As it stands now, one reason why it’s hard to get more than a basic levy extension passed is that so many of St. Joseph’s workers live elsewhere and vote on school issues elsewhere. But so many of them live in other communities because of the state of the schools in St. Joseph and the difficulty finding funding for them.
It’s a circle that’s hard to break, unless organizations like Mosaic, the Chamber and the Board of Education figure out how to work together.
