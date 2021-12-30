If you ask a handful of children what they want to be when they grow up, you’re likely to get more police officers than chiefs and more doctors than hospital executives. A kid dreams of being the next LeBron James, not a future Frank Vogel.
We’re a nation of strivers and doers, of men (and women) in the arena.
But all of these children will one day grow up and realize that LeBron was a rare talent, cops get burned out and someone needs to manage things, as boring as that sounds.
There is nothing wrong with this. To our modern ears, a bureaucracy is synonymous with government largess and inefficiency, but historians and sociologists see it as a sign of a more advanced civilization capable of transferring knowledge and building expertise within a complex society. At least in the days before Google.
So while it’s easy to criticize bureaucrats and administrators, and while some of that criticism is merited, it’s also easy to overlook their necessity for any complex organization. Nowhere is this more true than with the St. Joseph School District.
We’ve heard the cries to trim administrative fat in the SJSD, and at times we have joined in. After the years of Fred Czerwonka and the Thomas Kinkade painting, the sentiment is understandable.
But it makes no logical sense to believe that an organization of 1,800 employees and 10,400 students, with a budget of $144 million, can exist without an administration of experts, or that principals can run things from individual buildings. Without a coach, the Lakers just engage in chaotic scrimmages every few evenings.
A look at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website shows that the SJSD has 178 students to administrators, which is down from 207 two years ago, a trend that might reflect enrollment as much as administrative hiring. In terms of the ratio, St. Joseph still comes in less administratively top-heavy than the state average of 168.
Yet the cries to trim the administrative fat persists, much like calls to throw the rascals out of Congress. Curiously, when people talk about term limits, they advocate that measure in a wider sense. They tend to like their own congressman or congresswoman.
The same goes for school administrators. When Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent, announced her retirement, all of the social media commentaries we reviewed were complimentary of her years of service in the central office and at Central High School.
People dislike administrators in the abstract but like the ones that they actually meet. It’s a sign that the district, and nearly every other organization, doesn’t have an administration problem as much as a PR problem.
