Someday, maybe an eight- or 10-week lockdown won’t seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things. We haven’t reached that point yet.

The city of St. Joseph’s shelter-in-place order was lifted more than two months ago, but there’s still a sense that life’s routines and rhythms are unsettled and unrecognizable because of the COVID-19 disruption.

It’s irresponsible to rip off the Band-Aid and go back to the way things were before March, but there’s also a yearning for some kind of return to normal. Internally, we mark certain milestones, even fleeting ones.

A first trip back to the grocery store with the family. A first time eating in a restaurant since the shutdown. Professional sporting events return to TV, the cross country team jogs past the house and a re-appearance in the office is imminent.

For many of us, this Monday morning marks a milestone on this long, tentative road back to the way things used to be. School buses once again crowd the road as students make their way to classes in the St. Joseph School District. Others returned last week to rural districts outside St. Joseph and private schools inside the city limits.

This is not something to take lightly, especially among elderly and other at-risk populations. In Buchanan County, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that nearly 2,000 grandchildren live with grandparents, a group that surely feels a certain nervousness about children returning home from school. Older teachers could share a similar concern. Who can blame them?

Parents and other caregivers should be pleased that the St. Joseph School District has taken these concerns into account with the development of its online Virtual Academy, a combination of technology and teaching expertise that promises to be an improved experience from the distance-learning option of the spring.

At the same time, we don’t feel that parents should ever have to apologize for suggesting, even demanding, that maybe it’s time to get back to the classroom and that school is the best place for a child to be, worldwide pandemic and Virtual Academy notwithstanding.

In larger cities, plans for a return to school drew opposition from powerful teachers’ unions that viewed the move as premature and dangerous. Some of those districts reversed course, though it’s hard to tell if it was from union pressure or the changing landscape regarding community health statistics.

One thing, though, is worth remembering. When the United Auto Workers go on strike, it’s not done in the best interests of car buyers. It’s done to benefit the dues-paying union members.

The same loyalty dynamic exists for teachers’ unions. In St. Joseph, our local schools were right to get kids back in the classroom.