In the history of the St. Joseph Police Department, Rick Smith will merit barely a footnote.
Last month, the city council hired Smith, the former chief of the Kansas City police, to do consulting work for the department in St. Joseph. The city’s contract with Smith, even at a rate of $250 an hour, was one of those agenda items that generated very little discussion at the time.
Then the pushback came. Members of the local NAACP chapter sent a strongly worded letter to City Hall objecting to the use of Smith as a consultant on local police matters. The NAACP members pointed to a U.S. Justice Department investigation and coverage in the Kansas City Star that raised questions about race-based discrimination in the KCPD at a time when Smith was chief.
Now Smith is no longer under contract with St. Joseph. City leaders had no choice but to take these concerns seriously, especially with a law enforcement sales tax vote about a month away, but it’s hard to feel good about how this whole thing went down.
This is a time of great change for the St. Joseph Police Department, with the long-time chief’s retirement. Did Smith, who ran a much bigger department, have something to add? If he did, did the concerns raised by the Star mean that he needed to be canceled?
In St. Joseph, one member of the Fraternal Order of Police said local officers met with Smith and were comfortable with his ability to offer insight into fairly technocratic matters like organizational and administrative structure. But Smith’s critics would like to see the results of any reports that he produced.
This raises the question: Are any findings and recommendations any less valid because of the controversy? We would say no, that he knows plenty about how to run a police department and that the council can make a judgment call about what to consider and what to discard.
In severing ties with Smith, the city is giving an outsized voice to an out-of-town newspaper with a woke ideology and a Justice Department that views parents at school board meetings as terrorists. If you look hard enough, you will find a racist under every bed.
The NAACP is exactly right, however, that this issue could have been dealt with more effectively on the front end. Rumors of Smith’s hiring circulated for a couple of weeks before an item showed up on a council agenda.
This is how things tend to go now at City Hall, with little public discussion or community input before the council is presented with a fait accompli. This time, the city got bit.
The police officers deserved better, the minority community deserved better and Smith deserved better. This consultant’s brief tenure demonstrates that the city needs to display improved transparency and communication with the public.
