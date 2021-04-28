Missouri’s Constitution fills about 170 pages, making it a considerably more weighty tome than the more nimble, 15-page U.S. Constitution.

In fact, the index for the Missouri Constitution is 30 pages long. How else will you find the section on property acquisition for historic memorials?

Everything in there is important to someone, but the question is whether it always needs to be in there. Or, more importantly, how it gets in there.

In Missouri, it shouldn’t be so easy to amend the Constitution, nor should this be an issue viewed strictly through the partisan lens. True, the initiative process has been used in recent years to pass liberal issues that the Republican-controlled Legislature blocked, namely medical marijuana and Medicaid expansion.

But it works both ways. In past elections, Missourians voted to establish a right to farm, a photo ID for voting and English as an official language. A voter-approved prohibition on same-sex marriage became moot when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized these unions.

Both sides are not only willing but eager to run to the voters, creating a disincentive to legislators working together to reach compromise. Why bother when the voters will solve it for you?

One reason is that it’s an unwieldy process reminiscent of California, where voters decided on 12 different initiatives in November, including one on the process for closing dialysis clinics.

Even in Missouri, it can border on the ridiculous. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notes that voters were once asked to determine whether someone had to be an Elks Lodge member in order to hand out Bingo cards. Whew! That one got cleared up.

The state’s lax voter-initiative process has a veneer of giving power to the people, but it actually empowers interest groups that drive these issues. The most powerful and well-funded ones, often from out of state, tend to get their issues in front of voters. They often employ ballot language that doesn’t go through the legislative give and take and instead contains little surprises that get slipped past voters, like Medicaid expansion with no funding provision or a “nonpartisan” redistricting czar who happens to be appointed by the state’s only Democratic officeholder.

Details, details.

There will be howls of protest, but Missouri lawmakers are right to seek passage of a measure that raises the bar for amending the Constitution, including a higher threshold for voter approval and an increase in the number of signatures required to put an issue on the ballot. It now takes 8% of voters from six of eight legislative districts.

Appropriately, this amendment requires a vote of the people. Ironically, it all seems a bridge too far for those who want to allow a vote of the people.