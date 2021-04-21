In the CBS news report on the first Earth Day, St. Joseph’s Walter Cronkite called it “a unique day in American history ... a day set aside for a nationwide outpouring of mankind seeking its own survival.”

Then, the anchor added this observation: “Oftentimes, the protests seemed frivolous.”

That was in 1970. Today, Earth Day has gone global and brings the same mix of gravitas and gaiety, with policy wonks joining the debate with plenty of students in tie-dye shirts. In truth, Earth Day always seemed to tilt leftward, with Cronkite in that initial broadcast noting that most participants seemed to oppose Richard Nixon. Later in 1970, those same students may have been surprised to see Nixon propose the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency.

More than 50 years later, another unlikely source sounded an environmental alarm. Central bankers are hardly your tie-dye crowd, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell raised eyebrows when he defended increased scrutiny of the risks of climate change for the health of the nation’s banks. That came after a study from the University of Cambridge suggests that 63 nations, including the United States, could suffer climate-induced credit downgrades by 2030.

China, Chile, Malaysia and Mexico would be hit the hardest, with the United States and Canada eventually seeing a downgrade of four notches due to the damage to infrastructure, political instability and falling economic and agricultural output. For the United States, a credit downgrade would increase the cost of both private and public borrowing and shift more of the federal budget toward debt repayment.

“Virtually all countries, whether rich or poor, hot or cold, will suffer downgrades if the current trajectory of carbon emissions is maintained,” the Cambridge report’s authors state.

A similar sober outlook comes from the Federal Reserve, which regulates banks to guard against excessive risk-taking. The Fed is taking an interest in banks that hold mortgages in coastal areas or make loans to oil and gas drillers that could fail if energy generation switches to renewable sources.

It sounds like dull stuff, but perhaps it’s more effective than today’s Earth Day events because it focuses on climate change through something other than a political and cultural lens — and all the polarization that entails.

“It is not enough to know that climate change is bad,” the authors of the Cambridge report wrote. “Firms, investors, financial institutions and regulators need scientifically credible information on how climate change translates into material financial risks, how to price those risks and how to manage them.”

Bankers and economists saving the planet? Stranger things have happened. Nixon, after all, started the EPA.