The city of St. Joseph won’t find itself sitting on $19 million in unspent funds very often.
Tama Wagner describes this windfall as an “amazing opportunity.” It could prove transformational. Or it can be frittered away.
“What I hope to do is be very strategic and thoughtful about how we use these funds,” said Wagner, chairwoman of a citizens committee that will determine uses for the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation.
Earlier this year, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, a sprawling piece of legislation that included $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals, extended unemployment benefits and $362 billion for state and local governments. The part about state and local governments was controversial and didn’t get included in earlier pandemic-relief bills when Republicans controlled the Senate.
Today, the American Rescue Plan gives cities and counties broad discretion in using this funding. In addition to St. Joseph, Buchanan County has $17 million to spend over two years.
Federal guidance suggests that the money can be used for public health, support for small businesses, investment in neighborhoods, replacement of lost public sector revenue or “premium pay” for essential workers. If that seems fairly open-ended, it’s because it is.
Using this federal money for pay increases would be ill-advised, not because some workers don’t deserve it but because it creates a long-term expectation that eventually falls on local taxpayers. It could drain local budgets when the $19 million runs out.
The other possibilities are trickier. In St. Joseph, the city’s committee already has received requests for $54 million from various organizations and small businesses. Simple math tells us many will walk away unhappy. For the city and county, it’s appropriate to listen to those who were truly impacted by the pandemic and need the federal assistance to recover.
But we also believe it’s important to use the money, if possible, in ways that are not only big but also enduring. At least some of this money should be used in ways that transform St. Joseph and solve some of its biggest problems in areas like infrastructure, blight removal, poverty remediation or access to technology.
Think of it in terms of stimulus payments for individuals. You could use it to pay bills if you had to, or take a trip if you didn’t have a care in the world. But for many, the best option was something of more long-term benefit like car repairs, a new furnace or a child’s education.
It’s the same for St. Joseph. This citizens committee has its work cut out for it. We hope the result is something that dazzles instead of fizzles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.