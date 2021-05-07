Sometimes, St. Joseph is like an insecure teenage girl who looks in the mirror and sees nothing but flaws.

“All those other cities have better roads. Everyone else has higher-paying jobs. Look at how modern their schools are.”

Oh, woe is us.

If you look at the statistics or drive by a Kansas City-area school, some of this has an element of truth. But this tendency to compare and despair makes it all too easy to overlook the strengths of St. Joseph.

“We’re a safe community.” That’s always one of the first attributes people point out. Maybe St. Joseph is not what it used to be on safety — otherwise, why would law enforcement helicopters be in the sky on a fairly regular basis? But this city still compares favorably to places like Kansas City and St. Louis in terms of gun violence.

“It’s cheaper to live here.” There is truth in this statement regarding the cost of living in St. Joseph. However, this isn’t enough to divert the wandering eyes of executives, professionals and young people who can’t resist the appeal of Kansas City.

“Traffic is a nightmare.” Just kidding. No one says that about St. Joseph.

In fact, one benefit of little or no population growth is that St. Joseph remains a fairly compact city without the kind of suburban sprawl that turns a morning commute into a frustrating crawl. The Missouri Census Data Center lists the average commute time at 16.7 minutes for Buchanan County workers, compared to 18 minutes in Columbia, 20 minutes in Springfield, 22 minutes in Kansas City and 24 minutes in St. Louis County.

It’s not just the length of the commute but the quality of it. A 45-minute commute on the open highway from St. Joseph to Kansas City is not the same as a bumper-to-bumper journey of similar length along Interstate 435.

People in St. Joseph, however, are willing to commute.

A 2015 study found that 43% of working adults in St. Joseph’s “labor pool” — a multi-county area — will commute more than 45-minutes, one-way, for an employment opportunity.

It was surprising, then, that a possible 11-minute commute time emerged as an issue in the consolidation of St. Joseph School District preschool operations at the former Lake Contrary school.

Dr. Marlie Williams, the district’s assistant superintendent, makes an honest statement when she says the building, located in the city’s southwest corner, is not a perfect location.

Here’s another one we would like to offer: If there are reasons not to locate this preschool center at Lake Contrary, commute time is not among them.

Ask someone from another city, one of those trendier, more expensive places ringed by concrete ribbons, how they would feel about a drive of 11 minutes or so to drop off a kid at preschool. They would probably take you up on that.