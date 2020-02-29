A consensus seems to exist in this city that a potential state audit of municipal finances will uncover illegalities. Some even believe that City Manager Bruce Woody is leaving his post because of what a state audit could uncover.

Let’s start with the city manager. All indications point to what’s been a long and drawn-out hiring process at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.

An argument can be made — and Woody made it in the public portion of his job interview — that he was seeking a position that combined his background and experience in both engineering and management. During the interview, board members for the public utility also disclosed that the hiring process was restarted after one candidate backed out, suggesting that Woody’s job hunt began some time ago, prior to Assistant Director of Administrative Services Beau Musser firing off the memo that launched a possible state audit.

As far as the audit goes, we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: be prepared for disappointment. An audit, either from the state or an outside firm, can be a dry document that uncovers deficiencies and poor internal controls but stops short of a smoking gun that sends anyone to jail.

Recall that the state auditor produced a scathing document in a thorough review of the St. Joseph School District’s finances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the full resources of the federal government behind it, came up with one wire fraud charge. That’s food for thought.

In pursuing the audit, the council will have to be wary of the cost. Opponents have noted that a previous state audit, in 2009, cost taxpayers more than $80,000 but failed to turn up a smoking gun. The other fair warning is that the findings could boomerang back on you.

Musser’s memo to the Missouri state auditor contains plenty of intriguing claims, including allegations that a council member failed to reimburse the city for $500 in cellphone bills and another council member’s business went years without receiving a sewer bill.

Others assert that because Musser was right on the school district doesn’t mean he’s right all the time. Some in City Hall point out, off the record, that his memo to Jefferson City was sent at around the same time as his Jan. 14 hearing with the City Personnel Board.

The exact timing is hard to decipher, but the memo is dated Jan. 14, the same day as the hearing in City Hall that was scheduled, according to Personnel Board minutes, to hear a grievance from Musser. The implication is that he didn’t wait long to get the audit ball rolling.

Rolling it is. We’ve said before that it might be the best way to clear the air, but the council needs to keep its eyes wide open on on the costs versus the benefits.