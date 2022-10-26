During last week’s campaign forum at the Stoney Creek Hotel, the two candidates for presiding commissioner gave interesting responses when asked what to do about Lake Contrary.
The Democrat, Andrew Gibson, drew some side-eyes from the City Council table when he expressed a willingness to work with the municipal government to help restore the oxbow lake, which is located outside the city limits in Buchanan County. “Dredging is what has to be done,” he said.
Scott Nelson, the Republican candidate, said something different. “Until you get a permanent water source, there’s not much you’re going to do,” he said at the end of his remarks.
It wasn’t a definite no, but for a politician looking for votes, it was the best you’re going to get. He seemed to understand that nature is taking its course and it may be a fool’s errand to dig a deeper bottom, only to watch it slowly start filling in again.
The future of an oxbow lake is small potatoes in the context of all that voters will determine in the Nov. 8 general election. It probably isn’t even second or third on the list of most pressing issues for the county commission.
If the county wants to dredge the lake, and it has a viable plan to do so, then the public should listen. But unless you’re the federal government and you’re able to pretty much print money, then it might be a good idea to prioritize. If the county has to choose between paying deputies or dredging, it’s time to say farewell to Lake Contrary’s glory days.
In City Hall, you probably don’t agree with everything Mayor John Josendale has done, but he deserves a tip of the hat for his willingness to give a negative answer, even if that’s not what everyone wants to hear. Under the new mayor’s tenure, the city has all but said no on two issues that are near and dear to many: the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge and a city commitment to save the Livestock Exchange Building.
You can disagree all you want, but can you say that either takes priority over keeping and retaining police, revitalizing Downtown, filling potholes or generally taking care of what you’ve got?
Maybe President Joe Biden’s approval ratings wouldn’t be so low if he said no to someone: college students, New Green Dealers, people crossing the border or Mohammed bin Salman or the Taliban. Always saying yes might be pleasing, it might even give a little dopamine rush, but in the end, it just makes you look squishy.
It brings to mind the Smiths song from the 1980s: “Please them, please them, please them. Sadly this was your life.”
Sometimes the best answer is that two-letter word parents tell their children all the time. No.
