If you asked 100 people to define infrastructure, the answers would likely revolve around roads, bridges, public transit and maybe utilities. Some would throw in broadband, a form of digital infrastructure that would have been an afterthought 50 years ago.
What about wages for home health workers, a climate corps jobs program (whatever that is), a clean electricity standard, rehabilitation of 500,000 homes, modernization of federal buildings or a focus on racial and gender equity in government research? This may require a more creative and flexible approach, but the solution is simple.
Just put the word infrastructure behind it. Home health care becomes human infrastructure, electric cars become green infrastructure and equity becomes fairness infrastructure. In a previous stimulus package, a Brazilian steakhouse could have been grilled meat infrastructure.
You get the picture. At some level, President Joe Biden must have known this, because he called his nearly $2 trillion proposal the “American Jobs Plan.” No mention of infrastructure and certainly no mention that the American Jobs Plan was sort of a mini-Green New Deal in disguise.
But Republicans, and a certain Democratic senator who refuses to drink the green Kool-Aid, had the audacity to say, “Well, I thought you said this was going to be an infrastructure bill.”
Now it is. Biden returned to his centrist roots with a slimmed-down compromise that promises to spend $1.2 trillion on more traditional projects like roads, bridges, power infrastructure, rail and broadband. If approved, it would still be the largest infrastructure bill ever put on a president’s desk, but it’s not enough.
The progressive push is on for a second bill, one that embraces much of Biden’s broader green agenda. Some say it could cost as much as $6 trillion, which sounds impossible until you realize that it’s likely to only need 51 votes if it moves through the budget reconciliation process.
Biden is right about one thing. If Congress can’t get a true infrastructure bill done, it sends a disturbing signal to the world that even this low-hanging fruit is too daunting in our partisan environment. For that reason, it’s time for a more limited infrastructure bill if that’s possible with something costing $1.2 trillion.
As for the original, more sweeping infrastructure bill, it could be the answer to a riddle: What’s black and blue and green all over? The Green New Deal in disguise, after taking a pummeling in the Senate.
Expect a similar brawl when Congress moves forward on this next Green New Deal, or Jobs Act or whatever you wish to call it. Just don’t put the word infrastructure behind it.
