There are plenty of good reasons to put a St. Joseph School District levy extension on the ballot without a sunset clause.
A temporary levy injects uncertainty into the district’s financial outlook, especially when the money is used for bread-and-butter needs like staff salaries. It potentially makes it harder to attract quality teachers. If you’re looking at a job in Kansas City, where the funding is more stable, why would you consider St. Joseph when a key revenue source could evaporate?
Of course, there’s one good reason to keep putting the levy out there with a sunset provision. Recent history has shown that’s how you get it passed.
The year 2024 might have seemed far away when voters approved a 61-cent operating levy way back in 2019. But as the time for renewal fast approaches, the St. Joseph Board of Education has difficult choices to make.
It could play a game of chicken, waiting until close to the 2024 expiration date to put a permanent levy on the ballot. But that’s a risk. If voters don’t blink, then the schools lose a crucial revenue source.
The district could try what it did previously, which was to float a permanent levy and return with a temporary measure if the first proposal doesn’t fly at the polls. This is better than having to make staff cuts, but the yo-yo of uncertainty remains and voters can’t be blamed for feeling like a cat chasing a piece of string.
A sunset clause is a habit that will prove hard to break. Congress has been enamored with the concept since around 2001, when an expiration date was added to tax-cut measures, thus making a package seem less detrimental to long-term budget deficits. It’s a cynical ploy because lawmakers know that voters will want the cut extended once they get a taste of it.
The district faces the opposite problem. Voters get the tax break if they don’t extend, which is a short-term benefit over the longer-term gain of better schools, more satisfied teachers and, hopefully, better outcomes. It seems crazy to have to roll the dice every five years, but the district has painted itself into a corner.
If politics is the art of the possible, then it will be hard for the Board of Education to resist a levy renewal without some kind of a sunset provision. Maybe if voters are addicted to an expiration date, the best way to wean them is not to go cold turkey but to gradually get them accustomed to the reality that the time has come for more certainty in the funding of schools.
Why not try a longer-term sunset, like eight, 10 or even 20 years? That’s what the St. Joseph Public Library did when it passed a 20-year tax in 2017.
