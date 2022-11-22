As Thanksgiving Day approaches, it is common to pause to say “thanks” for what we have. It is a common practice to volunteer to ring bells or hand out food more than at any other time of the year.
Much of the motive behind this is a general feeling of gratefulness for the blessings we have. This gratefulness motivates us to share with others. This is a positive thing, and many nonprofits benefit from the boost in volunteers and giving at this time of year. In fact, this time of year the United Way of Greater St. Joseph compiles a guide of holiday-specific volunteering and giving opportunities.
Perhaps this year, in addition to continuing this general good work in response to our national reflections on thankfulness, we could add specific ways of saying thanks.
This can be done by calling or sending a note to a friend, colleague or family member, reminding them of our gratefulness for them. Also, we could spend an extra moment thanking those who serve us in a variety of ways. We could leave a gift for our mail carrier or an extra tip for those who serve us in restaurants. A teacher, clergyperson or co-worker also could benefit from words or actions that express specific “thanks” for what they do and for the difference they make in our lives.
The general actions of thanksgiving — including extra volunteerism and giving to charity — are crucial. The specific acts of thanks, though often overlooked, are also important. One can benefit the other. As we become more active in our general acts of giving, motivated by gratefulness, perhaps we will remember to be more specifically thankful to those in our lives whose contributions often get overlooked.
Likewise, as we become more specifically grateful to those near to us, we can be reminded to allow this gratefulness to overflow into acts of kindness and generosity on a bigger level.
Either way, may this Thanksgiving be filled with general and specific acts of thanks. Furthermore, may the words and actions of thanksgiving spur us toward acts of kindness and generosity all year long.
