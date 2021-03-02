Some might view the addition of football in the St. Joseph middle schools as a competitive issue.

If you get local kids playing together, they may see more success down the road. As it stands now, the public high school teams face some tough sledding against opponents in the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference or the Midland Empire Conference.

In any sport, starting early and learning fundamentals can lead to more success. But it takes time, and the result on the field is only a small part of why the St. Joseph School District should start a middle school football program.

The bigger reason, the one that justifies a proposed budget expenditure of around $100,000, is one of enrichment and opportunity. St. Joseph’s public middle schools offer students a chance to compete in volleyball, basketball, cross country, track and wrestling. Other school activities include academic team competitions and fine arts endeavors like orchestra, band and concert.

Each one of these activities plays a role in helping young men and women to reach their full potential. Not as athletes or performers. Just as people.

High school athletes are more likely than non-athletes to attend college and get degrees, according to a 2005 study from the U.S. Department of Education. A more recent study, from 2018 for the Healthy Sports Index, finds that high school athletes are more likely to expect to graduate from college than the general student population. You can bet if your kid believes he or she will go to college, there’s a better chance that is exactly what’s in the cards.

This isn’t the say that non-athletes are doomed to failure, far from it. But the evidence does show that many extracurriculars, from the arts to school sports to non-school-sanctioned activities, have value that extend beyond the final score or the curtain call. They teach teamwork, coachability, dedication and the ability to handle a setback.

Perhaps this is some of what went through the minds of parents who were surveyed on their interest in middle school football. Of the 760 responses, 58% said they definitely would be interested in their child participating. Another 20% probably would be interested.

Chances are, the next Patrick Mahomes is not lurking in the hallways at a local middle school, but the first kid in his family to ever attend college probably is. If middle school football helps someone reach that potential, even in a small way, then a more competitive high school football team is just icing on the cake.

Students who feel strongly about football should have a chance to pursue that interest at the middle-school level.