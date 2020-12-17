Jill Biden isn’t a real doctor. Melania Trump doesn’t like Christmas decorations. Michelle Obama sat on the corporate board of a junk food company.

Oh, the humanity.

We can’t agree on much these days, but can’t we agree that first ladies should be off limits from personal attacks? At the national level, it’s possible a first lady hasn’t been treated with respect since Barbara Bush, who was beloved for her warmth and focus on children’s literacy.

Some scrutiny is merited when a first lady puts herself out there on a policy issue. With Obama, it was worth asking whether her drive for healthy lunch menus led to large amounts of food being discarded and children going hungry during the school hours. But there’s no doubt that the tone of the criticism dripped with a level of venom that was inappropriate. Critics overlooked that Obama, as a former hospital executive, had standing on this particular issue.

What about Trump? It was fair to ask whether her husband heard what she had to say about civility, but the gleefulness of the criticism seemed to cross a line. She was booed at a public event dedicated to anti-bullying, became the subject of mask-compliance score-keeping and was compared to Marie Antoinette when the White House tennis pavilion was unveiled. (She never said “let them hit lobs,” but Antoinette may have never said “let them eat cake.”)

Whataboutism is never a fruitful defense because it only means that the problem is being perpetuated. That became clear over the weekend with an over-the-top op-ed that referred to Biden as “kiddo” and argued that she shouldn’t call herself Dr. Biden even though she earned a doctorate in education with a dissertation on retention rates in community colleges.

Internally, news organizations debate whether someone with a Ph.D. should be called doctor or whether that title should be reserved for someone with a medical degree. We’ve always been fine with broader usage because no one ever shows up in the superintendent’s office to schedule a heart surgery. People seem to understand the nuance. Besides, some of us barely scratched out a bachelor’s degree.

Some suggest the attack on Biden smacks of sexism. There’s that, but also the reality that these women simply become a proxy for attacks on their spouses. That’s how low the political discourse has sunk.

In the coming months, it will be interesting to see how Doug Emhoff, who as husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be known as the second gentleman, is treated. He’s a successful lawyer and will join the faculty at Georgetown University, but some are sure to find fault with that.

Meanness is an equal-opportunity phenomenon.